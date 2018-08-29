Watch Eduardo Nunez Blast Solo Home Run Over Green Monster Vs. Marlins

Eduardo Nunez continues to stay hot.

After homering in Tuesday’s game and ultimately walking off with a win in the ninth on an error, the Boston Red Sox third baseman made it two straight games with a round-tripper against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

Down 1-0 in the second, Nunez jumped all over pitch No. 12 of the at-bat and lifted it up and over the Green Monster to tie the game at one.

Take a look:

Crushed.

The home run marked the ninth one of the season for the third baseman.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images