Watch Ex-Celtic Abdel Nader Throw Horrendous First Pitch At Royals Game

Welcome to the “bad first pitch club,” Abdel Nader.

The 24-year-old forward, who the Oklahoma City Thunder recently acquired via trade with the Boston Celtics, threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Royals and the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium. And, well, let’s just say Nader probably wishes he got the Alex Ovechkin treatment.

Check this out:

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Abdel Nader got pointers on the first pitch from an old friend, but the distance to home plate still caught him by surprise: "You don't realize how far it is until you get there." #Royals #OKCThunder pic.twitter.com/2JhWNExCn2 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) August 26, 2018

Let the record show that Sister Mary Jo Sobieck has better curveball command than Nader.

Now, Nader apologists likely would defend his brutal first pitch by pointing out the fact he’s a professional basketball player, not a Major League Baseball pitcher. But given his unimpressive NBA career thus far, its fair to wonder whether his days on the hardwood are numbered.

He was the 2017 G-League Rookie of the Year, however, so there’s that.

As for the game, the Indians went on to smack the Royals 12-5. The 2018 season can’t end soon enough for the Royals and their fans.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images