Watch Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis Break Down After Winning BIG3 Championship

Say what you want about Glen Davis, but the guy wears his heart on his sleeve.

“Big Baby” and The Power won the Big3 championship Friday night after a heated battle with 3’s Company. And after the game, Davis, who has faced a myriad of legal issues this year, broke down during a press conference.

First, let’s watch the former NBA forward score and bust out a weird dance move:

That’s real nice.

Now, watch Cuttino Mobley (there’s a name) knock down the championship-winning shot for The Power:

Cat called game! Cuttino Mobley hits the J to get 👑 for Power, and they are your 2018 @thebig3 champions! pic.twitter.com/ux7XTAmlBb — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) August 25, 2018

That’s a big-time shot from “The Cat.”

Now, watch Davis’ emotional press conference, courtesy of Big3 reporter Oliver Maroney:

Really inspiring speech from @iambigbaby11 on @thebig3 and what it meant to him. pic.twitter.com/ISEfR3sGHB — Oliver Maroney (@OMaroneyNBA) August 25, 2018

(By the way: Davis was sitting next to Big3 commissioner, and NBA legend, Clyde Drexler.)

Has Davis done enough to warrant another look from NBA franchises? That remains to be seen, but for now, he seems to be loving life in Ice Cube’s once-mocked basketball league.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images