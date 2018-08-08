Watch J.D. Martinez Rip Go-Ahead Homer In Eighth Inning Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox’s offense was awfully quiet in Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Well, everyone besides J.D. Martinez.
After collecting a double and a single over the course of his first three at-bats at Rogers Centre, the Red Sox slugger delivered in the clutch when he smashed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to give Boston a 5-3 lead.
You can check out Martinez’s round-tripper below:
For the moment, Martinez’s 34th home run of the season gives him the Major League Baseball lead in long balls ahead of the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez.
