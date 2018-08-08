Watch J.D. Martinez Rip Go-Ahead Homer In Eighth Inning Vs. Blue Jays

Photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports

The Boston Red Sox’s offense was awfully quiet in Tuesday’s series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Well, everyone besides J.D. Martinez.

After collecting a double and a single over the course of his first three at-bats at Rogers Centre, the Red Sox slugger delivered in the clutch when he smashed a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning to give Boston a 5-3 lead.

You can check out Martinez’s round-tripper below:

For the moment, Martinez’s 34th home run of the season gives him the Major League Baseball lead in long balls ahead of the Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez.