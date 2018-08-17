New England Patriots

Watch Ja’Whaun Bentley Return 55-Yard Fumble For Patriots Touchdown

by on Thu, Aug 16, 2018 at 8:47PM
FOXBORO, Mass — Ja’Whaun Bentley already is making himself known amongst Patriots fans.

The New England linebacker, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, opened up the second-quarter scoring with a scoop and score against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was stripped of the ball on a 2nd-and-10 by New England defensive end Adrian Clayborn, and Bentley picked up the loose football and raced it back for the touchdown.

Take a look:

The TD gave the Pats a 17-0 lead early in the second over the defending Super Bowl champions.

