Watch Ja’Whaun Bentley Return 55-Yard Fumble For Patriots Touchdown

FOXBORO, Mass — Ja’Whaun Bentley already is making himself known amongst Patriots fans.

The New England linebacker, who was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, opened up the second-quarter scoring with a scoop and score against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night at Gillette Stadium.

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles was stripped of the ball on a 2nd-and-10 by New England defensive end Adrian Clayborn, and Bentley picked up the loose football and raced it back for the touchdown.

The TD gave the Pats a 17-0 lead early in the second over the defending Super Bowl champions.

