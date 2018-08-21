Watch Khris Davis Blast Home Run Wearing Jersey Signed By Make-A-Wish Kid

Oakland Athletics slugger Khris Davis and Anthony Slocumb have forged a special bond.

Anthony, through the Make-A-Wish foundation, was at the Oakland Athletics vs. Texas Rangers game on Monday night and signed Davis’ jersey, which he then played with.

If autographing one of your favorite player’s jersey wasn’t cool enough, Davis later hit a home run wearing the same jersey. The towering solo blast came in the bottom of the third inning and gave the Athletics a 4-0 lead over the Rangers.

Check it out in the video below:

1. Khris gets his jersey signed by his biggest fan. 2. Khris hits a ⚾️ a very, very long way.#RootedInOakland pic.twitter.com/flqdLq98Ov — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) August 21, 2018

What an awesome moment.

The Athletics ultimately won 9-0 and pulled into a first-place tie with the defending World Series champion Houston Astros atop the American League West.

It’s safe to say it was a great night for Anthony, Davis and Athletics fans everywhere.

Thumbnail photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images