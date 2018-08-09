Watch MLB Ump Pull Giant Moth From His Ear During Yankees Vs. White Sox

Are you ready for one of the most disgusting moments of the 2018 Major League Baseball season? Good.

MLB umpire Bruce Dreckman interrupted Wednesday night’s New York Yankees vs. Chicago White Sox game in the ninth inning because something inside his ear was bothering him. Yankees trainer Steve Donahue identified the problem — a live moth had entered the cavity — but was unable to remove it. So Dreckman had to the do the job himself, using tweezers to free the insect and gross out everyone.

Oh nothing, just an MLB umpire pulling A GIGANTIC LIVE BUG OUT OF HIS EAR. pic.twitter.com/wDvLDVVdu9 — YES Network (@YESNetwork) August 9, 2018

Instead of fainting in horror, Dreckman then returned to his umpiring duties in an admirable show of professionalism.

The Yankees defeated the Whites Sox 7-3 to complete the series sweep.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images