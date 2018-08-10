Watch Mookie Betts Complete Cycle With Monster Home Run Vs. Blue Jays

The Boston Red Sox weren’t able to complete the sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night, but it wasn’t all bad for the Sox.

Despite falling 8-5 in the series finale at Rogers Centre, Mookie Betts added to his already impressive career résumé by hitting for the cycle for the first time as a major leaguer.

Betts came to the plate in the ninth inning needing a home run to complete the feat, and of course, the Sox star outfielder delivered by launching a solo home run over the left field fence that left in a hurry.

Take a bow, Mookie.

Betts singled in the first, tripled in the second, doubled in the fourth and finally launched the round-tripper in the final frame. He’s the 21st player in Red Sox history to accomplish the feat and the third leadoff hitter, joining Brock Holt and Leon Culberson.

Here are all four of his hits:

“I’ll take one of each please.” – Mookie probably pic.twitter.com/ijKumnJn1V — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 10, 2018

It only was the Red Sox’s second loss in their last 12 games, and they’ll look to rebound Friday when they start a four-game series in Baltimore against the Blue Jays.

Thumbnail photo via Nick Turchiaro/USA TODAY Sports Images