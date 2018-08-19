Watch Nun Throw Sick Curveball In Divine First Pitch At White Sox Game

It’s been a banner year for nuns in the sports world.

As you might recall, Loyola-Chicago superfan and team Chaplain Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt was an absolute rock star during the 2018 NCCA Men’s Basketball National Tournament. Sister Jean’s time in the limelight has come and gone, however, and no it’s time for the emergence of a new, equally awesome Chicago nun: Sister Mary Jo Sobieck.

The Chicago White Sox celebrated Marian Catholic High School Night at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday. And Sobieck, one of the Dominican sisters at the school in Chicago Heights, Ill., threw out the first pitch before the White Sox took on the Kansas City Royals.

Let’s just say it was one of the best first pitches you’ll ever see:

Mercy, Sister Mary Jo! pic.twitter.com/oM9jBDT5N7 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 19, 2018

Honestly, she might have a better curveball than half the pitchers on the White Sox, who are one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.

Here’s another look at Sister Mary Jo’s awesome moment:

One of the most impressive first pitches of all time. 😱 pic.twitter.com/PA7M4iC9X5 — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) August 18, 2018

We’re not sure what the move before the pitch was, but it was awesome nonetheless.

Sister Mary Jo may have been able to summon the divine during the pregame, but the man upstairs apparently left shortly thereafter. The White Sox went on to loss 3-1 and now are a brutal 45-77 on the season.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/WhiteSox