Watch Out, NFL: Rob Gronkowski Feels ‘100 Times Better’ Than Last Year

FOXBORO, Mass. — It’s safe to say Rob Gronkowski is ready for the 2018 NFL season to begin.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the New England Patriots’ final preseason game, the superstar tight end said he feels better than ever as Week 1 approaches.

“I definitely feel, like, 100 times better than I did last year during training camp,” Gronkowski said. “When you’re feeling good, you love playing the game, and I feel good enough to where I thought I could come back, go throughout the whole season, go throughout camp and just keep playing the game and be enjoying it.

“So that’s how it’s been, and when you enjoy the game and you’re feeling good, you just love playing the game. It’s just something that when you’re out on the field, your mind is just in another place, because you’re just focusing on what you’ve got to do.”

Gronkowski was coming off back surgery at this point last year, so it’s not too surprising he feels better now than he did last August. That’s not the only reason for the improvement, though.

“I’ve done a lot,” the 29-year-old said. “I just try to focus on my body every single day, like after practice now, and just try to get better every day and get the recovery going ASAP right after the meetings and stuff so you feel good the next day. There’s times I remember when I was back (in my) rookie year, second year, you would just practice, go to meetings and (then) do absolutely nothing. But as you get older, I’ve got to say, you’ve got to be on top of the game, and you’ve got to be on top of your body in order to be going every day.”

This shift in off-field mindset has paid dividends for Gronkowski, who missed just one game due to injury last season and led the Patriots in catches (69), receiving yards (1,084) and receiving touchdowns (eight) en route to earning first-team All-Pro honors.

“It’s boring at first,” said Gronkowski, who began working with trainer Alex Guerrero at the TB12 Sports Therapy Center last offseason. “But after you start feeling the effects of being able to go again the next day, you unlock another capability that keeps you going, and that’s what makes it fun.”

Gronkowski is expected to play a major role in New England’s offense again this season, especially while wide receiver Julian Edelman serves his four-game suspension.

