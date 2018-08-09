Watch Rafael Devers Crush Two-Run Home Run In First Game Back From DL

Welcome back, Rafael Devers.

The Red Sox third baseman, who’d missed Boston’s last eight games with a hamstring strain, was activated from the disabled list Wednesday ahead of the middle contest against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Devers didn’t take very long making his presence felt in his return game, as the 21-year-old roped a two-run home run in the sixth inning to give the Red Sox a 7-0 lead at Rogers Centre.

The slug fest continues. 💪 pic.twitter.com/KQ7TWtS3sa — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) August 9, 2018

The long ball marked the 16th of the season for Devers, who smashed a double in his first at-bat of the game in the third inning.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports