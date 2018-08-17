MLB

Watch Rangers Turn Weird Triple Play That Hasn’t Happened In 106 Years

by on Fri, Aug 17, 2018 at 1:26PM
The Texas Rangers turned a triple play Thursday night against the Los Angeles.

Impressive, right?

Well, this wasn’t an ordinary triple play, by any means. In fact, this type of triple play hadn’t happened in 106 years until the Rangers pulled a rabbit out of their hat in the fourth inning against the Halos.

Angels hitter David Fletcher drilled a line drive toward third base, where Jurickson Profar fielded the ball on a short hop. Profar stepped on third base for a forceout, tagged out Angels runner Taylor Ward — who retreated toward third base seemingly thinking the ball was caught in the air — and fired to second base, where Rougned Odor recorded the third out.

The 5-4 triple play marked the first triple play in which the batter was not retired since June 3, 1912, according to STATS.

It wasn’t the most aesthetically pleasing display of defense, but it sure was effective. The Rangers scored five unanswered runs after escaping the fourth-inning, bases-loaded jam to win the game 8-6.

