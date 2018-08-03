Watch Steve Pearce Blast Two-Run Shot In First Inning Vs. Yankees

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images

Steve Pearce continues to do damage against the New York Yankees.

The Red Sox first baseman, who hit three home runs against Boston’s rival in Thursday night’s win, started the scoring Friday the same way he did a night prior.

Ahead in the count 1-0, Pearce sent a 98-mph fastball from Yankees All-Star pitcher Luis Severino into the Green Monster seats to give the Sox an early 2-0 lead.

No doubt about that one.

The moonshot marks Pearce’s fourth in his last five at-bats. Perhaps the Yankees should walk him next time.