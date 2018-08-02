Watch Tiger Woods Sink Ridiculous 50-Foot Putt At WGC-Bridgestone Invitational

Tiger Woods is out to prove his strong showing at golf’s last major was no aberration.

Woods teed off Thursday morning at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Ohio, his first tournament since he finished tied for sixth at the 2018 British Open.

The sport’s most popular golfer appeared to pick up right where he left off. On the par-4 18th hole, Woods added to his highlight reel by drilling a 50-foot uphill birdie putt to move to 3-under.

A birdie from WAY downtown for Tiger Woods! Tracking the entire way.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/orEk29GW9T — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 2, 2018

Yeah, he’s still got it.

Woods’ impressive birdie, his third of the round through eight holes, put him fourth on the leaderboard and just four strokes off the leader, Kyle Stanley.

There’s obviously plenty of golf to be played this weekend, but Tiger appears to be hitting his stride this summer: After missing the cut at the U.S. Open, he recorded top-six finished in each of his next two tournaments, placing fourth at the Quicken Loans National and sixth at the British Open.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Flynn/USA TODAY Sports Images