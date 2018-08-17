Watch Tom Brady Complete First Preseason Drive With Touchdown Vs. Eagles

FOXBORO, Mass — Tom Brady hasn’t missed a beat.

The New England Patriots quarterback made his 2018 NFL preseason debut Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LII rematch at Gillette Stadium, and he capped off his first drive in typical Brady fashion.

The 41-year-old finished off the drive by finding wide receiver Chris Hogan in the end zone for a four-yard touchdown for the game’s first points.

Have a look:

The touchdown finalized an eight-play, 62-yard drive in which Brady was a perfect 5-for-5 for 27 yards.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images