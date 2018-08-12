Watch Wild Melee Break Out During Jets-Redskins Joint Practice

Ah, preseason football.

It’s the magical time of year where teams get back together and gear up for the grind that is the NFL regular season, working on schemes on both sides of the ball and getting back into peak form.

And on some occasions, you even can bank on skirmishes breaking out. That was the case during a joint practice between the Washington Redskins and New York Jets, where an all-out melee took place Sunday.

It all began when the Redskins appeared to take exception to a late hit on tackle Morgan Moses, which resulted in him leaving practice with a limp. What began as a little pushing and shoving escalated to the two sides getting wild, with spectator Chris Rye catching close and personal.

Yikes!

In the spirit of the season, it sounds like a few fans got involved, too.

Now fans are fighting. This is not good — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) August 12, 2018

These sides can air some more grievances when they square off in an actual (kind of) game Thursday, but they’ll first have to amicably get through a few more joint practices over the coming days.

Thumbnail photo via Twitter/@Chrisrye88