Watch Red Sox’s Xander Bogaerts Blast Three-Run Home Run Vs. Orioles

It didn’t take the Boston Red Sox long to jump out to an early lead Friday night at Camden Yards.

The Sox had runners on second and third with two outs in the first inning when Xander Bogaerts got the scoring started by crushing an 81-mph slider off Baltimore Orioles starter Dylan Bundy into the left-field seats.

Take a look:

❌ man making it look easy. pic.twitter.com/j3ZJ9ovDda — NESN (@NESN) August 10, 2018

No doubt about that one.

The round-tripper marked the 17th of the season for Bogaerts, and gave the Red Sox an early 3-0 against the O’s.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images