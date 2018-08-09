What Brad Stevens Wants Jayson Tatum To Focus On Heading Into Second NBA Season

Often times it was tough to remember Jayson Tatum was a rookie throughout the course of his stellar 2017-18 NBA season.

Tatum showcased poise beyond his years in his debut campaign with the Celtics, and the 20-year-old ended up becoming a key piece in getting Boston within a game of the NBA Finals.

As such, expectations will be through the roof for Tatum as he enters his second season in the league. While the Duke product already has minimal holes in his game, there’s one facet above all else that Brad Stevens believes could use improvement.

During an appearance on the “Yahoo! Sports NBA podcast,” the Celtics head coach revealed what’s been a focal point for Tatum in his offseason training.

“Being able to play lower, longer requires a significant deal of core strength for any player, certainly for a younger player with size,” Stevens said, as transcribed by Yahoo! Sports. “That’s really been our emphasis, to continue to focus on the core strength of things.”

Most wing players go through this issue as they work their way through the first handful of seasons in their NBA career. With time and training, Tatum will begin to fill out his 6-foot-8 frame, which will allow him to become a more physical player.

And once that wrinkle is added to Tatum’s game, good luck trying to stop him.

