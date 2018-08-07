What ‘Bulletin Board Material’ Motivated 2007 Red Sox In Their World Series Run?

By now, you’ve probably heard about Brian Cashman’s ill-advised comment about the New York Yankees being the only team that can “do damage” against the Boston Red Sox.

The Yanks general manager made the mistake of saying that prior to this past weekend, and the Red Sox responded by sweeping New York in a four-game set, capping it off with a wild comeback win Sunday.

After Sunday’s game, Red Sox players acknowledged that they heard the comment, although they didn’t let it get to their heads too much.

With that in mind, what comments have motivated other Boston teams in the past? Manny Delcarmen weighed in on a remark made during the 2007 ALCS that irked the Red Sox en route to winning the World Series.

