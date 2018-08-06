What Does Patriots’ Training Camp Depth Chart Actually Look Like?

The New England Patriots updated their website’s unofficial depth chart for the first time this summer, and we have some slight issues with it.

It’s unclear who puts this list together, but it doesn’t appear entirely accurate based on what we’ve seen so far at training camp.

Here’s their version:

#Patriots release their first depth chart of the season. Has Trent Brown as starting LT. Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett as the top two WRs. J-Mac ahead of Rowe. Brown and Guy ahead of Shelton. Wouldn't read too much into any of this, though. pic.twitter.com/Ewup8ogsDx — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) August 5, 2018

And here’s ours:

QUARTERBACK

Starter: Tom Brady

Reserves: Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling

Clearly, there’s no competition here.

RUNNING BACK

Starter: Rex Burkhead

Reserves: James White, Sony Michel, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden, Mike Gillislee, Ralph Webb

Burkhead and White could be considered co-starters, since the latter is the Patriots’ top third-down back. White rarely will be playing on first down, however, so he’s not really a starter.

FULLBACK

Starter: James Develin

Reserve: Henry Poggi

Poggi, who was signed after practice began this summer, is a camp body.

WIDE RECEIVER

Starters: Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt

Reserves: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner

Suspended: Julian Edelman

The way the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart is formatted is slightly confusing when it comes to the wide receiver position. It appears Decker, who was just signed last week, is ahead of Britt and Patterson. That’s unlikely after just one practice.

Britt has to get his hamstring healthy, but the Patriots still have big plans for the wideout.

McCarron is currently above Berrios on the depth chart.

The Patriots reportedly are releasing Malcolm Mitchell on Monday.

TIGHT END

Starter: Rob Gronkowski

Reserves: Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen, Will Tye, Ryan Izzo

We’re expecting Hollister to play more than Allen this season. They’ll likely have different roles, however, with Hollister serving as a receiving option and Allen as a blocker.

OFFENSIVE TACKLE

Starters: LT Trent Brown, RT Marcus Cannon

Reserves: Isaiah Wynn, LaAdrian Waddle, Cole Croston, Ulrick John

Wynn has the Patriots’ top reserve left tackle, while Waddle has been filling in at right tackle with Cannon out with an injury.

GUARD

Starters: LG Joe Thuney, RG Shaq Mason

Reserves: Matt Tobin, Luke Bowanko, Brian Schwenke, Jason King

Tobin, Bowanko and Schwenke are neck-and-neck-and-neck at guard. It’s possible the Patriots keep none of them and instead roll with Croston and Ted Karras, both of whom can play guard, as reserves.

CENTER

Starter: David Andrews

Reserves: Ted Karras, James Ferentz

Andrews is firmly entrenched as a starting captain.

DEFENSIVE END

Starters: LDE Trey Flowers, RDE Deatrich Wise

Reserves: Adrian Clayborn, Derek Rivers, Eric Lee, Geneo Grissom, Keionta Davis, Trent Harris

The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart lists Clayborn as the starting left defensive end. Clayborn can’t even play left defensive end because he was born with Erb’s Palsy, which results in weakness in his right arm.

Wise has been above Clayborn on the depth chart since the beginning of last week.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Starters: Danny Shelton, Lawrence Guy

Reserves: Malcom Brown, Adam Butler, Vincent Valentine, Frank Herron, John Atkins

Patriots.com lists Brown over Shelton on the depth chart. That hasn’t been the case throughout camp.

LINEBACKER

Starters: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy

Reserves: Elandon Roberts, Marquis Flowers, Harvey Langi, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Nicholas Grigsby, Brandon King, Christian Sam

It’s tough to order these players, because Langi is a hybrid edge player, while Grisby and King are mostly special teamers.

CORNERBACK

Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe

Reserves: Duke Dawson, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson, Ryan Lewis, Keion Crossen, Jomal Wiltz

PUP: Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones

We haven’t seen McCourty take any reps as a starting cornerback in training camp, yet Patriots.com lists him as a starter. Rowe has been across from Gilmore in the starting defense with Dawson serving as the top slot option when the Patriots play with three cornerbacks.

McCourty has had a strong camp, so we’d like to see him take some snaps with the top defense. That likely will come during preseason.

SAFETY

Starters: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon

Reserves: Eddie Pleasant, Jordan Richards, Damarius Travis, A.J. Moore

PUP: Nate Ebner

The Patriots’ top defense plays with three safeties and two cornerbacks, thus Harmon’s listing as a starter. Pleasant is pushing Richards for a roster spot.

SPECIALISTS

Starters: K Stephon Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona

Reserve: P Corey Bojorquez

Bojorquez has been solid in training camp, but we’d like to see it in a game first before crowning him a starter.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images