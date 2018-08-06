What Does Patriots’ Training Camp Depth Chart Actually Look Like?

The New England Patriots updated their website’s unofficial depth chart for the first time this summer, and we have some slight issues with it.
It’s unclear who puts this list together, but it doesn’t appear entirely accurate based on what we’ve seen so far at training camp.
Here’s their version:
And here’s ours:
QUARTERBACK
Starter: Tom Brady
Reserves: Brian Hoyer, Danny Etling
Clearly, there’s no competition here.
RUNNING BACK
Starter: Rex Burkhead
Reserves: James White, Sony Michel, Jeremy Hill, Brandon Bolden, Mike Gillislee, Ralph Webb
Burkhead and White could be considered co-starters, since the latter is the Patriots’ top third-down back. White rarely will be playing on first down, however, so he’s not really a starter.
FULLBACK
Starter: James Develin
Reserve: Henry Poggi
Poggi, who was signed after practice began this summer, is a camp body.
WIDE RECEIVER
Starters: Chris Hogan, Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt
Reserves: Cordarrelle Patterson, Matthew Slater, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Devin Lucien, Paul Turner
Suspended: Julian Edelman
The way the Patriots’ unofficial depth chart is formatted is slightly confusing when it comes to the wide receiver position. It appears Decker, who was just signed last week, is ahead of Britt and Patterson. That’s unlikely after just one practice.
Britt has to get his hamstring healthy, but the Patriots still have big plans for the wideout.
McCarron is currently above Berrios on the depth chart.
The Patriots reportedly are releasing Malcolm Mitchell on Monday.
TIGHT END
Starter: Rob Gronkowski
Reserves: Jacob Hollister, Dwayne Allen, Will Tye, Ryan Izzo
We’re expecting Hollister to play more than Allen this season. They’ll likely have different roles, however, with Hollister serving as a receiving option and Allen as a blocker.
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
Starters: LT Trent Brown, RT Marcus Cannon
Reserves: Isaiah Wynn, LaAdrian Waddle, Cole Croston, Ulrick John
Wynn has the Patriots’ top reserve left tackle, while Waddle has been filling in at right tackle with Cannon out with an injury.
GUARD
Starters: LG Joe Thuney, RG Shaq Mason
Reserves: Matt Tobin, Luke Bowanko, Brian Schwenke, Jason King
Tobin, Bowanko and Schwenke are neck-and-neck-and-neck at guard. It’s possible the Patriots keep none of them and instead roll with Croston and Ted Karras, both of whom can play guard, as reserves.
CENTER
Starter: David Andrews
Reserves: Ted Karras, James Ferentz
Andrews is firmly entrenched as a starting captain.
DEFENSIVE END
Starters: LDE Trey Flowers, RDE Deatrich Wise
Reserves: Adrian Clayborn, Derek Rivers, Eric Lee, Geneo Grissom, Keionta Davis, Trent Harris
The Patriots’ unofficial depth chart lists Clayborn as the starting left defensive end. Clayborn can’t even play left defensive end because he was born with Erb’s Palsy, which results in weakness in his right arm.
Wise has been above Clayborn on the depth chart since the beginning of last week.
DEFENSIVE TACKLE
Starters: Danny Shelton, Lawrence Guy
Reserves: Malcom Brown, Adam Butler, Vincent Valentine, Frank Herron, John Atkins
Patriots.com lists Brown over Shelton on the depth chart. That hasn’t been the case throughout camp.
LINEBACKER
Starters: Dont’a Hightower, Kyle Van Noy
Reserves: Elandon Roberts, Marquis Flowers, Harvey Langi, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Nicholas Grigsby, Brandon King, Christian Sam
It’s tough to order these players, because Langi is a hybrid edge player, while Grisby and King are mostly special teamers.
CORNERBACK
Starters: Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe
Reserves: Duke Dawson, Jason McCourty, JC Jackson, Ryan Lewis, Keion Crossen, Jomal Wiltz
PUP: Jonathan Jones, Cyrus Jones
We haven’t seen McCourty take any reps as a starting cornerback in training camp, yet Patriots.com lists him as a starter. Rowe has been across from Gilmore in the starting defense with Dawson serving as the top slot option when the Patriots play with three cornerbacks.
McCourty has had a strong camp, so we’d like to see him take some snaps with the top defense. That likely will come during preseason.
SAFETY
Starters: Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon
Reserves: Eddie Pleasant, Jordan Richards, Damarius Travis, A.J. Moore
PUP: Nate Ebner
The Patriots’ top defense plays with three safeties and two cornerbacks, thus Harmon’s listing as a starter. Pleasant is pushing Richards for a roster spot.
SPECIALISTS
Starters: K Stephon Gostkowski, P Ryan Allen, LS Joe Cardona
Reserve: P Corey Bojorquez
Bojorquez has been solid in training camp, but we’d like to see it in a game first before crowning him a starter.
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP