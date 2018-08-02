What’s On Deck Presented By Ace Ticket: August Concerts, Games In Boston

August might be when most people begin back-to-school shopping, but the summer is still in full swing.

As the second half of the MLB regular season gets underway, the white-hot Red Sox are showing no signs of slowing down. And while the Sox prepare for another potential playoff birth, the Patriots similarly are gearing up for a new season, following their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII.

NESN.com’s Courtney Cox takes you through both teams’ schedules for August, as well as the amazing concerts slated to take place at Fenway Park and Gillette Stadium.