Where Stephen Curry Ranks Kyrie Irving Among All-Time Greatest Ball-Handlers

Stephen Curry is a magician with the basketball.

While the Golden State Warriors star is known for his remarkable sharpshooting, his ball-handling skills also are among the best in the NBA. In fact, the three-time champion believes his handles are some of the best in league history.

During a recent interview with NBA TV’s Steve Smith, Curry was asked to form his Mount Rushmore of ball-handlers. In addition to himself, Curry only listed one current player to go along with two Basketball Hall of Famers.

That player? Kyrie Irving.

“It’s funny because that wasn’t always one of my strengths.”@StephenCurry30 with more on how his handles have evolved over the years 👀 #NBAHandlesWeek pic.twitter.com/0pyKtnWMoI — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 31, 2018

Not a bad list.

Irving undoubtedly is one of the craftiest players with the ball in hands. Curry learned this the hard way back in January when Irving crossed him up with a highlight-reel hesitation dribble.

With expectations sky high for both the Warriors and Boston Celtics next season, there’s a good chance hoops fans could be treated to an Irving-Curry showdown on the NBA’s biggest stage.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports