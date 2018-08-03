Where Stephen Curry Ranks Kyrie Irving Among All-Time Greatest Ball-Handlers

Stephen Curry is a magician with the basketball.
While the Golden State Warriors star is known for his remarkable sharpshooting, his ball-handling skills also are among the best in the NBA. In fact, the three-time champion believes his handles are some of the best in league history.
During a recent interview with NBA TV’s Steve Smith, Curry was asked to form his Mount Rushmore of ball-handlers. In addition to himself, Curry only listed one current player to go along with two Basketball Hall of Famers.
That player? Kyrie Irving.
Not a bad list.
Irving undoubtedly is one of the craftiest players with the ball in hands. Curry learned this the hard way back in January when Irving crossed him up with a highlight-reel hesitation dribble.
With expectations sky high for both the Warriors and Boston Celtics next season, there’s a good chance hoops fans could be treated to an Irving-Curry showdown on the NBA’s biggest stage.
Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports
