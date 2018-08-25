Where’s The Hair? Bruins’ Torey Krug Not Thrilled With ‘NHL 19’ Appearance

“NHL 19,” like its predecessors, is sure to be a phenomenally realistic hockey sim.

That doesn’t mean the popular EA Sports video game is perfect, however.

Case in point: Torey Krug, who has a bone to pick with whoever was in charge of recreating him in “NHL 19.” The Boston Bruins defenseman is happy that EA Sports bumped up his overall rating by one point, but has concerns over how he looks in the game.

Check out this tweet:

My #NHL19Ratings revealed thanks to @EASPORTSNHL … up one point from last year but a little disappointed by the lack of hair… pic.twitter.com/EyzN04Cw4H — Torey Krug (@ToreyKrug) August 23, 2018

Where’s the lettuce?!

At the end of the day, Krug probably doesn’t care much about his digital doppelganger. More important is the fact he finally is getting recognized as one of the premier blueliners in the league.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images