White Sox’s Michael Kopech Apologizes For Past Racist, Homophobic Tweets

Michael Kopech made his Major League Baseball debut Tuesday for the Chicago White Sox, striking out four in two electrifying innings before being pulled after a lengthy rain delay.

Unfortunately for the 22-year-old, he also became the latest professional athlete to become embroiled in a social media scandal when tweets in which Kopech used racist and homophobic language were unearthed. The tweets were from 2013, when Kopech was 17 years old.

The right-hander deleted the tweets, but you can see some screengrabs here (Warning: they come with a NSFW label for language).

Kopech apologized for his insensitive and immature tweets Thursday.

“Yeah, I had to delete some stuff,” Kopech said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “Things I said that were immature and inappropriate. I used some poor language in there. Obviously, I’m trying to be looked at as a role model and the last thing I want to do is have some kid look at what I’m saying and take it the wrong way.

“It’s unfortunate that I was ever at that point mentally but it’s not who I am now. Yeah, I cleaned some tweets up and tried to get rid of them. But, obviously, people saw them. It’s not who I am now and it’s not who I want to be. It was something I did in high school, and with everything I’ve gone through in pro ball the last five seasons I feel like a big part of my career was maturing. Hate to see it but it’s not who I am anymore.”

Kopech initially was drafted by the Boston Red Sox before being traded to the White Sox in the 2016 Chris Sale trade. The young fireballer had issues with maturity while in the Red Sox’s system, as he was suspended 50 games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy, and he broke his hand while getting into an altercation with his roommate.

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn issued a statement on the insensitive tweets.

Statement from Rick Hahn about Michael Kopech’s since deleted offensive tweets from 2013 pic.twitter.com/gZ9M1fYdwj — James Fegan (@JRFegan) August 24, 2018

During his debut, the right-hander showcased a blazing fastball, devastating breaking ball and slick changeup all from the same arm angle.

Josh Hader, Trea Turner and Sean Newcomb also have apologized for past insensitive tweets.

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images