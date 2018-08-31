Why Aaron Rodgers Thinks NBA Players Have More ‘Leverage’ In Contract Talks

Aaron Rodgers agreed to a massive, record-breaking contract Wednesday with the Green Bay Packers, making him the highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

He did, however, admit to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky he and the team “explored non-traditional contract approaches,” in order to get the 34-year-old more guaranteed money. While the star signal-caller certainly will be raking in the dough, his new deal still pales in comparison to the types of contracts the NBA gives its players.

If you ask Rodgers, the NFL is a ways away from matching the NBA on that front.

“I don’t think the NFL is ready for those type of contracts. There’s language that need to change for those to become more standard, but there just isn’t the movement in that area on franchise side to do contract that allow players to have more of the leverage that NBA players have,” the QB told Demovsky. “Instead they would rather go traditional routes with large signing bonuses and prorate that over 5 years in order to minimize cap hits. That’s the desired approach and there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room in that area.”

His new reported contract is worth $134 million over the span of four years with $103 million in guaranteed money, which obviously is a lot of money, but when you compare it to the contracts of NBA and Major League Baseball players, it doesn’t really stack up.

For example, Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is in the middle of a contract that will pay him $161 million. He’s currently hitting .173 with 168 strikeouts, but he’ll be getting his money no matter what.

Rodgers is coming off a difficult season in which he was sidelined for nine games with a broken collarbone and the Packers missed the playoffs.

