Why Adrian Wojnarowski Believes Kyrie Irving Will Re-Sign With Celtics

Kyrie Irving is poised to lead the Celtics to a deep playoff run in the 2018-19 NBA campaign.

Beyond the upcoming season, however, the star point guard’s future in Boston is uncertain.

Irving is expected to opt out of his current deal next summer and become an unrestricted free agent. The 26-year-old undoubtedly would generate tons of interest on the open market, but one NBA insider feels Irving ultimately is going to stay put.

During a recent episode of “The Woj Pod,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained why he believes Irving will re-sign with Boston next offseason.

“I still would take Boston against the rest of the field (in Kyrie Irving’s free agency next summer) because I still think, in the end, there comes a moment of truth when you look around and you have to make a decision about somewhere else,” Wojnarowski said, as transcribed by CelticsWire. “And when you really start inspecting the questions that are in almost any other circumstance you’d go to, you’d say, ‘Boy, it looks pretty good here.'”

The future is beyond bright for the Celtics. Both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are on the verge of superstardom, and the green could end up with a top-five pick in the 2019 NBA Draft courtesy of the Sacramento Kings.

Money, of course, will play a role in Irving’s free-agent decision, but in terms of fit and opportunity to win, the five-time All-Star will be hard-pressed to find a better situation than the C’s.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports