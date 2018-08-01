Why Baker Mayfield, Tyrod Taylor Brought RV To Browns Training Camp

The Cleveland Browns quarterbacks are reminding us that you’re never too old to have a clubhouse.

Tyrod Taylor and rookie signal-caller Baker Mayfield recently acquired an RV, which is parked right outside the facility for Browns training camp. The RV reportedly is a “top secret clubhouse” in which only QBs are allowed.

For more on the quarterback hideout, as well as Jaylen Brown’s baseball skills, check out the latest “Ram Social Drive” in the video above, presented by Ram Trucks.