Why Celtics’ Terry Rozier Is ‘Not Worried’ About Return To Backup Role

If there is one concern fans have about the 2018-19 Boston Celtics, it’s that head coach Brad Stevens might have a tough time managing the roles and personalities of a roster loaded with talent and confidence.

Terry Rozier, however, intends to be a model citizen.

The Celtics guard was breakout star during last season’s magical playoff run, averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists in place of an injured Kyrie Irving. Rozier proved he’s a starting-caliber guard in the NBA, so it’s fair to wonder whether he’ll take kindly to backing up Irving next season.

But judging by what he told ESPN’s Chris Forsberg on Saturday, Rozier is prepared to put the team first.

Terry Rozier on return to backup role: “I’m not worried about it. Kinda control what I can control. We all got one goal and that’s to win. We all get love when we win. That should be everybody’s mindset. It’s going to be a lot of fun.” Said everyone will sacrifice to win. — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) August 25, 2018

Hey, the 24-year-old Louisville product is saying all the right things.

Rozier is scheduled to become a restricted free agent after next season, so no one should blame him if he wants to get the minutes necessary to prove what he can do. And given the presence of fellow guards Irving and Marcus Smart, it would be unwise for Rozier to assume he’s part of Boston’s long-term plans.

But as long as he goes out next season and plays like he did during the playoffs, everything should fall into place.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images