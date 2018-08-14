Why Colin Cowherd Believes Patriots’ Tom Brady Is ‘Ultimate NFL QB’

Tom Brady very well could be the best quarterback in the NFL, but you wouldn’t be able to tell when looking at how he’s paid compared to his counterparts.

Brady is set to earn a $15 million base salary in the 2018 season, which doesn’t even crack the top 15 for the top NFL QB salaries for the upcoming campaign. While the 41-year-old will have a chance to increase that number thanks to a reworked, incentivized contract, his earnings still will pale in comparison to the likes of Matt Ryan ($29.25 million), Alex Smith ($40 million) and even his former backup Jimmy Garoppolo ($42.6 million).

Considering his below-value deal for the 2018 season, as well as his history of taking pay cuts, Brady has earned the title of “the ultimate NFL QB” from Colin Cowherd, who explained the label during Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1.

1. Jimmy Garoppolo — $42.6M

2. Alex Smith — $40M

T-20. Tom Brady — $15M@ColinCowherd proves why Tom Brady's salary makes him the ultimate NFL QB: pic.twitter.com/f1dTGl7ZIc — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) August 10, 2018

Brady has been a team player throughout his 18 seasons with the Patriots, which has granted New England salary cap flexibility and, in turn, the ability to fill out its roster with high-level talent. The veteran signal-caller’s selflessness has paid off, as the Pats have claimed five championships in eight Super Bowl appearances during his tenure with the team.

