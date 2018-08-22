Why Colin Cowherd Expects Patriots To Take Small Step Back This Season

Is it the beginning of the end for the New England Patriots’ run of dominance?

The Patriots have been a juggernaut throughout the nearly two decades of the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era, leaving many struggling to pinpoint when New England might come back down to earth.

While the Pats are poised for another strong season in the 2018 NFL campaign, Colin Cowherd is expecting to see small signs of regression. During Monday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1, the co-host explained his reasoning:

Cowherd explains why he believes the Patriots will take a small step back this season. @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/FfBmagxsdN — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 20, 2018

There’s no doubt a number of AFC teams improved in the offseason, but the “on-paper” judgment only can go so far. So until another club proves its the consensus king of the conference, it’s tough to pick against the Patriots, even with a handful of question marks surrounding the team.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports