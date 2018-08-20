Why Colin Cowherd Wasn’t Impressed By Tom Brady’s Performance Vs. Eagles

Tom Brady was his usual self during his preseason debut against the Philadelphia Eagles.

… But did it matter?

The New England Patriots quarterback completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns in the Super Bowl LII “rematch” Thursday night. But Colin Cowherd, for one, wasn’t impressed by Brady’s performance, which came in the first half of New England’s eventual 37-20 victory.

Here’s what the “Herd with Colin Cowherd” host had to say about Brady on Monday:

Tom Brady throwing 26 passes against the Eagles was not a "statement." A) He wasn't at OTAs

B) Patriots WR core is changing by the week

C) His best receiver is out for a month "This isn't revenge… this is Tom Brady trying to learn people's names." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/8W8GkwyBNt — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 20, 2018

Honestly, he’s not wrong.

Brady, who did take more time off during the offseason than usual, has bigger fish to fry than winning a preseason game, even if its against the team that deprived him of a sixth Lombardi Trophy. Furthermore, Brady and the Patriots clearly ran a rudimentary, dumbed-down version of their offense against Philly.

Ultimately, we won’t be able to judge the 41-year-old version of Tom Brady until the regular season begins.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images