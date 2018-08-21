Why David Price Was ‘Caught Off Guard’ In First Meeting With Alex Cora

Alex Cora couldn’t have asked for a better debut season as a Major League Baseball manager thus far.

The Boston Red Sox have shined under Cora in his first year as the team’s skipper, which they’ll look to continue all the way to the end of October.

Red Sox players have gushed over Cora at every opportunity possible, and David Price continued that trend during a Tuesday interview on WEEI’s “Dale & Keefe,” as part of the 17th annual WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon. It’s clear the southpaw hit it off with Cora, who apparently didn’t waste any time vocalizing his ideas and ambitions when he first met with Price.

“He’s been great, starting before Spring Training –– reaching out to guys, setting up lunches, Sandy (Leon), Jackie Bradley, myself, we all went to BJ’s Brew House in Fort Myers, just hearing everything he had to talk about at that point,” Price said, as transcribed by WEEI. “It was his first time managing, it was his first Spring Training, and for him to fire off some of the ideas he fired off, I think it caught us all off-guard. When he said it, we were like, ‘That sounds great. That’s something we’ve talked about for quite a while now, and for you to step in your first year, you’re hitting some pretty big points right on the head.’ He grabbed our attention and respect from that very first meeting, and has held it ever since, just from his ability to communicate and always being around –– talking to us about other stuff besides baseball. Me and AC talk on a daily basis, and maybe three times out of the week it’s about baseball. We have a lot in common, he has two new twins, they just turned a year old. My son is 15 months old. So we’re going through the parenthood thing. We just talk like friends. It’s good.”

Perhaps to no coincidence, Price currently is in the midst of his best season in a Red Sox uniform. The left-hander is 13-6 through 24 starts with a 3.69 ERA and 142 strikeouts.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports