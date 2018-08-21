Why Do So Many People Hate Tom Brady, Patriots? QB Floats Reasonable Theory

Like it or not, the New England Patriots essentially are the NFL’s version of the “Evil Empire.” And Tom Brady is perfectly fine with that.

The Patriots quarterback has grown accustomed to him and his team being almost universally hated by fans outside New England. That animosity only has grown in recent years, due both to the Patriots’ success — three Super Bowl appearances and two titles in the last four seasons — and Brady’s involvement in Deflategate.

But during an interview Tuesday morning on WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan” as part of the WEEI/NESN Jimmy Fund Radio-Telethon, the 41-year-old quarterback explained how the sport of football makes it even easier for fans to channel their animosity toward a single team or player.

“I think it’s a different part about football, for example, in America,” Brady told WEEI, as aired on NESN. “I mean, if you look at a lot of other sports around the world, at some point, maybe you get to represent your country, like watching the World Cup in the summer.”

“I see all these soccer players that play for these different clubs but then come together for their country at some point. In America, we never get a chance to do that. So, most Americans that live in other parts of the country, they don’t like the Patriots. They don’t like me, and I can understand that.”

Brady makes a good point. A Boston Celtics fan may despise Kevin Durant but still root for the All-Star forward when he teams up with Kyrie Irving on the U.S. national team at the Summer Olympics. The same goes for NHL players at the Winter Olympics and (perhaps to a lesser extent) Major League Baseball players at the World Baseball Classic.

Since the NFL doesn’t have an international competition, there are zero instances where fans of other teams would root for Brady — especially if he and the Patriots continually beat their favorite clubs.

“I was a (San Francisco) 49ers fan at one point,” Brady said. “They want to see their team win, and when they don’t, I think they’ve got to direct that frustration somewhere else. When you’ve been successful like our team has been, I think that frustration gets directed at us, and that’s just part of it.”

Brady, who went to Niners games with his family as a kid growing up in San Francisco, also provided a promising update on his mother, Galynn, who finished treatments for breast cancer a little over a year ago.

“She’s doing really well,” Brady said. “She gets her scans every 3 months, and she’s really done well. It’s been a while since she finished her treatments. We’re always praying and hoping that they come back clean, and so far they have. We’re very blessed.”

Watch Brady’s full interview above, and click here to learn more about The Jimmy Fund and Dana-Farber’s continued efforts to strike out cancer.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images