Why Doug Pederson Had ‘No Fear’ Calling ‘Philly Special’ In Super Bowl

There’s a reason why the “Philly Special” is considered one of the most fearless calls in Super Bowl history.

The famous trick play, which gave the Philadelphia Eagles a 21-12 halftime lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, featured Philly tight end Trey Burton throwing a touchdown pass to quarterback Nick Foles on 4th-and-goal in the final minute of the first half. It was perhaps the most significant, game-changing moment in the Eagles’ eventual victory over the Patriots.

It’s also a play that Eagles head coach Doug Pederson (supposedly) had no hesitation about calling once Foles suggested it.

“When he suggested the play, I didn’t bat an eye,” Pederson said during an appearance on FS1’s “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Friday. ” … I had no fear about calling the play. … I trusted my players in executing that play.”

"I had no fear about calling the play."@Eagles head coach Doug Pederson on calling "The Philly Special" against the Patriots in Super Bowl LII pic.twitter.com/7R8Q3GS9om — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) August 24, 2018

Hey, you have to give credit where credit is due.

Here’s a mic’d up video of the play that Patriots fans would love to forget:

We don’t care which NFL team you’re a fan of, that’s just good football.

If Philly somehow makes it back to the Super Bowl this season, you have to believe the Eagles will have more trickery up their sleeves.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images