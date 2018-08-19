Why Hector Velazquez Has Been ‘Invaluable’ Member Of Red Sox This Season

In Major League Baseball, the term “utilityman” typically is reserved positional players.

Hector Velazquez is making a compelling case for change that narrative, however.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander will start Sunday afternoon against the Tampa Bay Rays in place of the injured Chris Sale. It will be the fifth start of the season for Velezquez, who is 7-0 with a sparkling 2.77 ERA in 35 appearances overall.

The do-anything Mexican has played a crucial role in Boston’s success this year, and Dennis Eckersley considers him an “invaluable” member of the pitching staff.

