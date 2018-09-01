Why Is David Price Pitching Better? Ex-Teammate Has Reasonable Theory

David Price has had a rocky start to his Boston Red Sox tenure, drawing criticism from both fans and media alike for not being overly dominant and failing to win in the postseason.

The left-hander has been a different pitcher in 2018, though, especially in the second half where he is 7-0 with a 1.50 ERA. Price exited his last start after taking a line drive off the wrist, but is expected to be fine as the Red Sox gear up for the playoffs.

So, what’s behind the sudden change in the big lefty? Price’s former teammate James Shields, who now pitches with the Chicago White Sox has an idea, and it has nothing to do with mechanics or velocity. It’s all about fun.

“He’s just trying to have fun with baseball again,” Shields told WEEI’s Rob Bradford. “He’s trying to bring that little kid back in him. I honestly watched him pitch and he’s not doing too many things differently on the mound than he was last year or the year before. To me, it just looks like he’s having fun and enjoying the game again. When David does that he becomes one of the best pitchers in the game.”

Shields, 36, was a mentor to Price when the left-hander came up with the Tampa Bay Rays, isn’t surprised that his former protegee has figured things out and doesn’t expect him to stop baffling opponents anytime soon.

“David never surprises me. He never surprises me,” Shields said. “He’s one of those players no matter what he’s going to always have fun and enjoy the game. He’s too much of a little kid at heart not to. He’s going to be good for a long time.”

The Red Sox certainly hope Shields is right. Boston currently has the best record in Major League Baseball, but the Sox’s ultimate goal is to win the World Series, and they’ll need Price to be the ace he’s supposed to be in order to achieve that.

Thumbnail photo via Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports Images