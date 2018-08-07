Why J.D. Martinez Believes Aroldis Chapman ‘Isn’t As Intimidating’ As Before

Photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees had everything perfectly set up Sunday night to salvage their four-game series with the Boston Red Sox.

The Yankees owned a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth at Fenway Park, with flamethrower Aroldis Chapman on the hill to lock down the win. New York’s closer turned in an outing he’d like to forget, however, as he blew the save opportunity before the Red Sox walked off with the win in the next inning.

J.D. Martinez was an integral part of Boston’s rally, as he ripped a two-RBI single off Chapman to cut the Yankees’ lead to just one. After the game, the Red Sox slugger explained why Chapman might not strike fear into hitters’ hearts like he did years back.

J.D. Martinez had an interesting theory on Chapman. "He used to be the only guy in the league who was throwing 100 regularly. Now you see more guys doing it and when you face him, it's not as intimidating." — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) August 6, 2018

Martinez makes a good point. It’s not uncommon these days to see pitchers hit triple digits on the radar gun, but the widespread increased velocity doesn’t appear to be having that much of an effect on hitters. This, of course, isn’t a slight at today’s pitchers, rather a testament of just how skilled players are with the bat.

And Martinez is as skilled as they come.