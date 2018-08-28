Why Jalen Rose Believes ‘Loaded’ Celtics Will Reach 2019 NBA Finals

Jalen Rose officially is aboard the Boston Celtics bandwagon.

Some, like one math-loving ESPN writer, believe the Kawhi Leonard-led Toronto Raptors will be the best team in the NBA’s Eastern Conference next season. But not Rose, who went on ESPN’s “Get Up!” show Tuesday morning and declared the Celtics as the team to beat in the East.

“The Celtics are clearly the best team in the Eastern Conference,” Rose said. ” … They are loaded, and I anticipate they’re going to be in the NBA Finals.

” … The Boston Celtics, top to bottom, of the best roster in the NBA.”

Rose’s comments came after Ainge stated Monday that Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward are expected to be at full strength in time for training camp, which begins in September. Of course, whether Celtics head coach Brad Stevens will be able to seamlessly reintegrate Irving and Hayward into a roster that nearly made the NBA Finals last season remains to be seen.

If everything goes off without a hitch, however, Boston should be considered the landslide favorite in the LeBron James-less East.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images