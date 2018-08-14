Why Jalen Rose Took Exception To Isaiah Thomas’ Cleveland Remark

Isaiah Thomas’ stint with the Cavaliers effectively was over before it started, and it’s safe to say the veteran point guard doesn’t miss Cleveland.

Thomas recently grabbed a heap of headlines when he referred to Cleveland as a “s—hole” while saying he understands why LeBron James fled the city for Los Angeles. The two-time NBA All-Star since has apologized for his remarks, but the damage already had been done.

Thomas has played for five teams over the course of his seven-year NBA career, so it was a bit puzzling that he was so harsh to Cleveland while noting he was cool with all of his other former teams. Especially considering Thomas started his career with the lowly Sacramento Kings, a point Jalen Rose expounded on during Monday’s edition of “Get Up!” on ESPN.

“You can’t tell me that being in Cleveland was a worse experience than being in Sacramento,” Rose said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “A team that hasn’t made the playoffs, hasn’t developed a lottery pick since I don’t know when the Cleveland Cavaliers have been to multiple NBA Finals, had LeBron James and just won a championship a couple of years ago.”

Tough to argue with that.

Thomas will play for his sixth team in the 2018-19 campaign as he’s set to enter his first season with the Denver Nuggets.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports