Why Jason Whitlock Believes Tom Brady Dodged Alex Guerrero Questions

A lot of football fans and media members alike were upset when Tom Brady recently failed to answer questions about his trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Jason Whitlock can’t relate.

During Brady’s weekly interview on WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan” on Monday, the New England Patriots quarterback dodged questions about Guerrero before abruptly hanging up and ending the conversation. But Whitlock is giving Brady a pass for his handling of the situation, which he explained during Tuesday’s edition of “Speak For Yourself” on FOX Sports 1:

Tom Brady gets a pass from his hate towards the media. #SFYin60 pic.twitter.com/4gdBydsyJs — Speak For Yourself (@SFY) August 28, 2018

It’s tough to blame Brady for dancing around the questions, as any sort of answer could be twisted and in turn, spun into a story. And considering the highly focused nature of the Patriots, Brady likely would rather be safe than sorry to avoid prompting a distraction of any kind.

Unfortunately for TB12, he’ll likely still field questions about Guerrero moving forward despite consistently disregarding them.

Thumbnail photo via Philip G. Pavely/USA TODAY Sports