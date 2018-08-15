Why Kyle Kuzma Believes People Shouldn’t ‘Underestimate’ New-Look Lakers

With the addition of LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers automatically went from a lower-tier Western Conference team to one of the favorites to challenge the Golden State Warriors.

But while James’ arrival is expected to elevate the Lakers’ play, forward Kyle Kuzma believes people are “underestimating” the young Lakers due to the other new arrivals to their team — Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee, Michael Beasley and Lance Stephenson — all of whom have had troubles with past teams.

“We are both definitely excited about the roster and the pieces that we have,” Kuzma told ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “And we think that a lot of people are underestimating us. It is definitely going to be fun playing with all these new guys.

“A lot of people say we got a lot of different people, a lot of new people,” Kuzma said. “But change can be a good thing. It is not necessarily always a bad thing. There’s a lot of teams in the NBA that need to work on their chemistry; we are just one of them.”

Many pundits and analysts are interested to see how the Lakers will fare in Year 1 with James, with many predicting the 33-year-old star will have to wait a year for the team to add another superstar in order to truly contend with the Lakers.

Kuzma isn’t buying that, though.

“I don’t know why people kind of just rule us out because we are young,” Kuzma continued. “We are hungry. We are competitive. Anybody that watched us play last year, we were in a lot of games.

“Having one of the greatest players of all time is going to raise what we do, raise our level of focus and the team to a higher level. I don’t really see why (there is a need to be) so patient.”

Indeed the Lakers will have a stellar starting five with Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart likely joining James and Kuzma in LA’s version of the Warriors’ “death lineup.” But the Lakers’ success this season ultimately will depend on how well the new pieces and their big personalities mesh with James and the young core.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images