Why LeBron James Believes Browns Should Sign Dez Bryant

LeBron James loves watching a good playmaker.

The Los Angeles Lakers superstar urged the Cleveland Browns to add Dez Bryant to its talented corps of wide receivers Thursday. James expressed his support for the Bryant-to-Cleveland idea by responding to a question The Associated Press’ Tom Withers posed on Twitter.

Yes they can and more!! It’s time to change the culture(which The HC been doing) and bringing in players that can win games and make plays helps! Why not?!?! — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 17, 2018

Bryant visited the Browns on Thursday as he seeks to sign with a new team before the regular season begins.

The Dallas Cowboys unceremoniously released Bryant in April, and Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has been trying to recruit him to Cleveland ever since.

James stops short of joining Landry in the recruitment brigade, but the NBA King’s blessing might boost Bryant’s chances of landing in Cleveland.

Even if that blessing comes from afar.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images