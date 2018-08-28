Why Malcolm Jenkins Hates Eagles’ Super Bowl Champions Locker Room Sign

The Philadelphia Eagles are reminded daily that they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, and safety Malcolm Jenkins isn’t thrilled about it.

That was then. This is now. And Jenkins would like to turn the page and focus on the 2018 season, which is more difficult to accomplish when the Eagles’ locker room at the NovaCare Complex features a sign that reads “Super Bowl LII Champions” along with a picture of the Lombardi Trophy.

“I hate it, personally,” Jenkins, who’s entering his sixth season with Philadelphia, said of the sign, per The Athletic’s Sheil Kapadia.

It’s hard to fault the Eagles for their locker room makeover. They were big underdogs against the Patriots but rallied behind backup quarterback Nick Foles to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. The victory deserves to be celebrated, and even Jenkins — now a proud owner of two championship rings after having won one with the New Orleans Saints — probably would admit that.

But it’s also easy to see where Jenkins is coming from. The Eagles will have their hands full this season in a stacked NFC, and living in the past isn’t going to do Philadelphia any good in its quest to repeat.

“My focus is all on adding another ‘I’ to the end of that. And so it’s great. But I’m well beyond celebrating last year’s accomplishments because they don’t mean anything this year, they don’t get us anything,” Jenkins told Kapadia. “I said it earlier this offseason, it’s not boxing where we get to hold the belt and somebody has to come beat us and take it. We don’t have anything. We’re at the bottom just like everybody else.”

One Super Bowl is nice. But two is better. And winning another title starts with moving on from last year’s jubilation to avoid a championship hangover in 2018.