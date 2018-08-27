Why Max Kellerman Believes Dez Bryant Should Sign With Patriots

It’s anyone’s guess where Dez Bryant will wind up in free agency.

The veteran wide receiver doesn’t appear to be generating much interest on the open market, but it’s also hard to imagine not a single team around the league taking a chance on the three-time Pro Bowl selection.

Should that team be the New England Patriots?

During Monday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN, co-host Max Kellerman laid out a few points as to why Bryant could be a good fit in New England.

There’s no reason to believe Bryant wouldn’t be interested in the opportunity of playing for the Patriots. Who wouldn’t want to catch passes from arguably the greatest quarterback of all time and have a shot at winning a Super Bowl?

But from New England’s viewpoint, bringing in the soon-to-be-30-year-old doesn’t make a whole lot of sense at this point. The Patriots’ playbook isn’t exactly a cakewalk, and Bryant would be tasked with getting up to speed with next to no time.

Bryant probably still is capable of making an impact for a team, but it’s becoming increasingly unlikely that it will be the Patriots.

