Why Max Kellerman Believes Patriots Have More Question Marks Than Eagles

Will the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles run roughshod through the league yet again in the 2018 NFL season?

The Patriots and Eagles were the two best teams in the 2017 campaign, which culminated with Philadelphia edging out New England in Super Bowl LII to capture its first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Both the Pats and the Birds are poised for big seasons in 2018, but which team has a better shot of reaching Super Sunday this season? While the jury still very much is out on that question, Max Kellerman explained why New England currently has more question marks than Philly as Week 1 nears.

Here’s his reasoning, as seen during Thursday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN:

Kellerman makes a good point that the Patriots experienced more significant roster changeover than the Eagles, but that’s something New England has dealt with throughout the Tom Brady-Bill Belichick era. The Pats always seem to make the most of what they have, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t be the case in the upcoming season.

New England and Philadelphia will square off in a Super Bowl LII rematch Thursday night, with kickoff from Gillette Stadium set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports