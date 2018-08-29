Why Max Kellerman Believes Patriots Should Have Considered Tom Brady Trade

It’s becoming increasingly likely that Tom Brady will finish his career with the New England Patriots.

There once was a time when it seemed possible that Jimmy Garoppolo could oust Brady in New England, but that idea swiftly was put to rest when the Patriots traded the budding quarterback to the San Francisco 49ers last October.

With the trade, the Pats made a clear investment in Brady all while giving up on a player with immense potential. While the move hasn’t bitten New England yet, hindsight could end up proving the team opted for the wrong signal-caller at that moment in time.

With this in mind, should the Patriots have considered trading Tom Brady when the opportunity was at its best? Max Kellerman certainly believes so, and he explained why during Tuesday’s edition of “First Take” on ESPN:

Kellerman makes an acceptable point with the comparison to Joe Montana and Steve Young, especially considering the former is considered one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play, much like Brady. We’re still not sure just how good Garoppolo will be, though, let alone if he’ll go on to be a Hall of Famer like Young.

In the end, Brady’s absurd longevity made things incredibly difficult on the Patriots, and it’s tough to blame them for sticking with a player who has helped bring the franchise unrivaled success.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports