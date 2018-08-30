Why Max Kellerman Believes Tom Brady Is Worth ‘Significantly Less’ Than Aaron Rodgers

Tom Brady might be the greatest quarterback in NFL history. But he’s not worth more than Aaron Rodgers, according to Max Kellerman.

Rodgers signed a record-breaking contract extension with the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday that reportedly could be worth up to $180 million in total money. He’ll earn far more than Brady, who’s long been considered one of the NFL’s biggest bargains, and Kellerman explained Thursday on ESPN’s “First Take” why he believes that’s completely justified.

Rodgers, who turns 35 in December, will be 40 years old when his new deal expires after the 2023 season. Brady just turned 41 and recently reworked his contract, which runs through 2019.

Age obviously is a huge factor in determining one’s future value, which is part of what made the Patriots trading away Jimmy Garoppolo and committing to Brady so fascinating. But Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion coming off an MVP campaign, while Rodgers — also one of the best ever, to be fair — was limited to just seven games last season because of a broken collarbone.

If nothing else, Rodgers’ contract — a well-deserved payday for the Packers signal-caller — highlights how team-friendly Brady’s financial situation in New England has long been.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images