Why Max Kellerman Doesn’t Believe Tom Brady Will Contend For NFL MVP In 2018

As you probably already know, ESPN’s Max Kellerman has been waiting for over two seasons for Tom Brady to fall off the proverbial “cliff.”

Kellerman has amended his timetable and doubled down more than a few times, but now he’s ready to take a stand that Brady will fall off the so-called “cliff” come Week 1 when the Patriots play the Houston Texans.

So it’s only natural that Kellerman also believes that the 41-year-old, who is the reigning NFL MVP, won’t contend for said hardware again in 2018.

He laid out his reasoning Friday on “First Take,” and co-host Will Cain wasn’t buying it.

Brady, of course, put up a Super Bowl record 505 passing yards in the Patriots’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and his weapons remained relatively unchanged. Yes, Dion Lewis and Brandin Cooks no longer are in New England, but Brady still will have Rob Gronkowski, Chris Hogan, Julian Edelman and James White.

While that isn’t a daunting list of skill players, it should be more than enough for Brady to at least contend for the MVP. Kellerman did make a valid point about Brady’s offensive line, though, as the loss of Nate Solder could see the 41-year-old on his back more than usual, and that’s never a winning recipe for games or accolades.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images