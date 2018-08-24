Why Mike Greenberg Doesn’t Expect Patriots Or Eagles In Super Bowl LIII

Mike Greenberg isn’t expecting a Super Bowl rematch.

In fact, he believes both the Patriots and the Eagles will fall short of reaching Super Bowl LIII one year after Philadelphia defeated New England in Super Bowl LII.

Greenberg explained his stance Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up!” in response to ESPN’s Football Power Index projecting the Patriots and Eagles will square off for the Lombardi Trophy for the second consecutive year. He pointed to how loaded the NFC is this season, which could prevent Philadelphia from reaching the big game, and identified two AFC teams capable of throwing a wrench into New England’s plans.

“I’ve got two teams — I don’t know that either one of them is a particular surprise — but I think the (Los Angeles) Chargers are actually very good,” Greenberg said. “I know everyone will talk about their lack of a home-field advantage, but they’re very good. If they don’t get off to their traditional 0-4 start, they could be very dangerous this year.

“And you put it up in your list, if Deshaun Watson stays healthy, what is to keep (the) Houston (Texans) and that nasty defense of (Jadeveon) Clowney and (J.J.) Watt back and (Whitney) Mercilus and all those guys — and then you can run the ball with (Lamar) Miller, you can throw it to (DeAndre) Hopkins, the quarterback is dynamic. The Texans I think are a sneaky interesting pick.”

(Click here for Greenberg’s full explanation.)

Only once in NFL history has the Super Bowl featured the same two teams in consecutive seasons — the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Buffalo Bills in both Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII — so it certainly would be out of the ordinary if both the Patriots and Eagles made it back.

Thumbnail photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images