Why Mookie Betts Reminds Red Sox Great Dwight Evans Of This MLB Legend

Mookie Betts has a long, long ways to go before being considered one of the greatest players in Major League Baseball history.

Red Sox legend Dwight Evans, however, believes Betts has tools similar to those of one of baseball’s all-time greats.

“I told Peter Gammons five years ago, Mookie is a little Willie Mays,” Evans recently told MassLive’s Matt Vautour. “That’s what he is. He’s a terrific athlete. This kid is really talented. To me, Willie Mays is the greatest player I ever saw play the game. He’s why I wore No. 24.

“I remember seeing him in spring training when he went to the Mets. I was 20 years old standing 15 feet from him and I couldn’t even talk. He was special and this kid is special.”

Evans is perhaps the greatest defensive right fielder in Red Sox history. But when he saw Betts making the transition to the outfield while playing for Double-A Portland in 2014, Evans realized he didn’t need to offer much coaching.

“We talked a little bit. I would watch him and see what he would do,” Evans said. “I didn’t need to say much to him. We talked about where to position himself. He positioned himself a little bit differently than I did, but not much.

” … His instincts for the game, the overall game, you don’t have to teach him much. But he wants to learn. He’s a humble kid. I don’t think that’s going to change.”

Does Betts really have a chance to be as good as Mays? Those are unfair expectations to lump on any player, but Betts might have as good of a shot as any at racking up Mays-esque numbers.

To this point, Betts has played 620 over parts of five MLB seasons. So, let’s look at how his numbers stack up against the stats Mays posted through his first 610 games over parts of five seasons:

Betts: .300 batting average, .512 slugging percentage, .364 on-base percentage, .876 OPS, 105 homers, 375 RBIs and 106 stolen bases.

Mays: .306 batting average, .584 slugging percentage, .382 on-base percentage, .966 OPS, 152 homers, 412 RBIs and 83 stolen bases.

(Note: Mays missed the entirety of his third season while serving in the military.)

It’s difficult to compare Betts and Mays’ defense, given Betts plays right field and Mays primarily played center field. Furthermore, while Betts already has two Gold Glove Awards on his resume, the reason Mays had none over his first five seasons probably can be attributed to the fact the award wasn’t given out until 1957, his sixth season. From that year forward, the “Say Hey Kid” won 12 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

He also won the National League Most Valuable Player award in his third season, whereas Betts still is searching for his first MVP.

The overall edge definitely goes to Mays, but again, comparing Betts to perhaps the greatest all-around player in baseball history probably is unfair. Still, the fact this conversation is happening at all is a testament to how good Betts has been during the early years of what could be a remarkable career.

